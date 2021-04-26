REC launches 405 W black solar module with gapless design

The module is being manufactured at REC's factory in Singapore.

Norwegian solar manufacturer REC Group has unveiled a new black solar module series for rooftop applications that is based on gapless technology, which raises the density of panels by eliminating the empty spaces between the cells.

The REC Alpha Pure Black Series is available in five versions with power ratings ranging from 385 to 405 W, and efficiency ranging from 20.8% to 21.9%.

The new product is made with 132 heterojunction, half-cut monocrystalline cells and its maximum system voltage is 1,000 V.

The open-circuit voltage is between 48.5 V and 48.91 V and the short-circuit current ranges from 10.10 A to 10.30 A. All five versions of the module measure 1,821×1,016×30mm and weigh 20.5kg.

The panel can be used with operating temperatures ranging from -40 degrees Celsius to 85 degrees Celsius and their operating temperature coefficient is -0.26% per degree Celsius. It is enclosed between 3.2mm solar glass with anti-reflective treatment, and also features a junction box with an IP 68 rating.

The manufacturer offers a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee. It said the module series is eligible for the premium REC ProTrust warranty package, which offers up to 25 years coverage on product, performance and labor, with guaranteed power of at least 92% in year 25 of operation.

“Because aesthetics play a role in rooftop solar applications, this gapless layout combined with a black backsheet gives the REC Alpha Pure BlackSeriesa seamless appearance, which alongside its lead–free construction and high power, makes it a compelling solar panel choice for both residential and commercial rooftops,” REC explained.



