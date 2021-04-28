CS Energy, Goldman Sachs bring more than 200 MW of PV to New York

From pv magazine USA

CS Energy said it has developed and started work on a 216 MW, eight-project solar portfolio in upstate New York, in partnership with Goldman Sachs Renewable Power Group (GSRP) and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

The company has started building the 27 MW Darby Solar project, the 27 MW Branscomb Solar array, the 27 MW Stillwater Solar installation, the 27 MW Grissom Solar site, the 27 MW Regan Solar project, the 27 MW Pattersonville Solar installation, the 27 MW Janis Solar array, and the 27 MW Puckett Solar project.

Stillwater Solar was originally developed by East Light Partners, acquired by GSRP, and is being constructed by CS Energy. All of the projects are expected to reach commercial operation by the end of this year. The eight arrays will become some of the first operational utility-scale solar projects in upstate New York, according to CS Energy.

The projects will also bring New York to the cusp of having 3 GW of installed solar capacity, enabling the state to join California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Massachusetts in hosting that much capacity.

Construction is expected to generate 500 jobs, and the $160 million in project investment is expected to generate more than $80 million in benefits for local communities.

As with all other large-scale solar developments in New York, the eight projects were initially procured and developed through the state’s Clean Energy Standard, which has evolved into a commitment to ensure that 70% of the electricity consumed in the state by 2030 is generated by renewable energy.

Contracts for the projects were awarded by NYSERDA as part of its Renewable Energy Standard Request for Proposals in 2017 and 2018.