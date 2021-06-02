Longi achieves 25.21% efficiency for TOPCon solar cell

Chinese PV module maker Longi announced it was able to improve the efficiency of its tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell by 0.12% in just one month.
According to the manufacturer, the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISHF), Germany, has confirmed that the efficiency of its commercial-sized monocrystalline, n-type, bifacial product has been raised from 25.09% to 25.21%. No technical details were disclosed on how the result was achieved.
Longi also announced it achieved two more efficiency records.
It claimed to have reached a power conversion efficiency of 25.02% for a p-type monocrystalline bifacial TOPCon solar cell and explained it is the first time that a cell based on this technology surpasses the 25% barrier. Furthermore, it said to have achieved a 25.26% efficiency for a monocrystalline heterojunction solar cell.
The manufacturer added that both results were confirmed by the ISHF and did not give an explanation for the technical improvements.
Popular content
“With the ambitious goals we have set for ourselves, our approach is to stay close to the essence of technology by selecting the best technical route, maximizing product performance potential and proactively ushering in the changes needed to achieve the technical transformation,” said Li Hua, vice president and head of the company's Cell R&D Center.
Longi is currently the world's biggest solar manufacturer, by market value and sales revenue, and shipped 24.5 GW of panels last year to generate revenue of RMB54.58 billion ($8.43 billion). At the turn of the year, the company boasted annual production capacities of 85 GW, 30 GW and 50 GW for its mono wafers, cells and panels, respectively.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.