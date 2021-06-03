SNEC opens its doors

The 15th edition of the world’s biggest solar trade jamboree got up and running in Shanghai today and we have exclusive images from the event.

SNEC is the main event on the global solar conference calendar.

Image: Dave Tacon for pv magazine

The world's biggest trade show opened today with the 15th edition of the SNEC conference defying the deadening effect of Covid-19 on the business show circuit.

All the big names in solar are represented at SNEC 2021.

Image: Dave Tacon for pv magazine

pv magazine, as ever, has boots on the ground and will be providing daily coverage from the Kerry Hotel Pudong.

Masks abound in Shanghai as a sign of the new normal.

Image: Dave Tacon for pv magazine

In the meantime, have a gander at what's been going on during day one of the event, courtesy of our photographer Dave Tacon.

Hopefully this is an unveiling at the Maxeon stand. Otherwise, how does the light get through…

Image: Dave Tacon for pv magazine

