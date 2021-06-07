Dubai Solar Show will be held as part of World Expo

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) today announced the Dubai Solar Show will return in October.
The trade show will be held from October 5-7 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre as part of the World Expo event which was originally due to be held in the emirate from October last year until April but which will now open its doors on October 1 and run until March 31.
The solar show will be held alongside the 23rd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) which is aimed at professionals from the energy, water, environment, oil, gas, green development and related sectors. Last year's WETEX was held online because of Covid-19, with the global health pandemic also seeing the first ever postponement of the World Expo, which was last held in Milan, in 2015.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive of DEWA and founder of the Dubai Solar Show, quoted in a press release published on the DEWA website, said: “Thanks to the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, WETEX and [the] Dubai Solar Show has become the largest exhibition for water, energy, sustainability and innovation in the region and one of the largest specialized exhibitions worldwide. The exhibition underlines Dubai’s commitment to supporting global efforts to increase the share of clean and renewable energy and achieve sustainability with its environmental, social and economic aspects. It also supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to make Dubai a global hub for clean energy and green economy.”
