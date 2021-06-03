US startup offers rapid shutdown module with power optimization

From pv magazine USA

California startup Enteligent HAS launched the SolarUp Rapid Shutdown Module, a rapid shutdown device (RSD) with module-level power electronics (MLPE) for efficient power optimization. The company said the device will be available in August and adds the benefit of power optimization at a price that is competitive with standalone RSD.

Enteligent said its MLPE solutions offer system-level interoperability and simplified solar rooftop placement while maximizing generation. This enables installers to deploy more modules on suboptimal roof planes. The design also is a boon to homeowners who have rooftop mounting areas that absorb marginal solar irradiance and who are looking to increase their energy offset.

In full sunlight, SolarUp has among the highest energy outputs in the rooftop market. In shaded conditions, the panel-level Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) optimization engages. Rather than continuously optimizing output, SolarUp only enables its MPPT when needed, which results in an improvement in power loss when compared to other optimizers.

The Sunspec certified device allows for easy installations and servicing, housing both RSD and MLPE in a single location. SolarUp Single provides module-level shutdown and optimization across two panels, while SolarUp Dual allows for shutdown at module level with independent module optimization for two panels.

Enteligent said it soon will release a residential EV Quick Charger. The device charges directly from solar to deliver what the company said will be as much as 13% more electricity from panels than traditional EV charging. After sunset, the charger pulls from storage or the grid. This product will ship in the second quarter of 2022.