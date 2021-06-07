Romania sees first green bonds

The International Finance Corp (IFC) private-sector arm of the World Bank has invested RON294 million (€59.6 million) in Romania‘s second green bond less than a month after backing its first to the tune of RON80.3 million (€16.3 million).
The multilateral lender today announced its latest financial package for the sustainable investments, both of which have been issued by the Raiffeisen Bank S.A. local operation which is part of the Austrian Raiffeisen Bank International group.
A press release published on the IFC website stated renewable energy and sustainable agriculture are among the uses for which the green bond proceeds will be spent, along with green buildings, energy efficiency and clean transport.
Popular content
“If we are able to deliver sustainable financial solutions which enable our clients to cope with today's and tomorrow's huge challenges, we have a bigger chance to succeed in achieving our ambition to become the most recommended financial group in the near future,” said Steven Van Groningen, president and CEO of Raiffeisen Bank S.A. “With our second green bond issuance, we are continuing the path to mobilize capital for sustainable purposes, to integrate social and environmental considerations in risk management, to ensure progressive decarbonization of portfolios, and to include sustainability factors into key business areas.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.