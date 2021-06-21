Maldives launch tender for 14 MW of solar

The Maldives had 15 MW of installed solar power at the end of 2020.

Maldives‘ Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Technology has launched a tender for the deployment of 14 MW of PV across 14 islands.

The planned capacity is expected to be hybridized with diesel power generators at the following locations: L. Gan, L. Fonadhoo, L. Dhanbidhoo, L. Isdhoo, L. Kalaidhoo, L. Maabaidhoo. L. Maamendhoo, L. Kunahandhoo, L. Hitahdhoo, L. Maavah, Lh. Naifaru, Dh. Kudahuvadhoo, GA. Villingili, and Sh. Funadhoo.

Interested developers will have time until September 9 to submit their project proposals. Selected projects will be awarded a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA).

The projects will be built on a design, build, finance, own, operate and transfer (DBFOOT) basis under the umbrella of the World Bank's Accelerating Renewable Energy Integration and Sustainable Energy (ARISE) initiative, which is aimed at helping Maldives accelerate its transition to renewable energy sources.



Under the ARISE scheme, the archipelago's government issued in early June a tender for the deployment of two large-scale storage systems with a combined capacity of 40 MW/40 MWh across 22 islands.

At the end of 2020, the archipelago had about 15 MW of installed PV capacity, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.