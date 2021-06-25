New three-phase hybrid inverter series from Sunways

China-based inverter maker Sunways has unveiled a new hybrid inverter series for residential and commercial PV projects.

The device is available in five power classes, ranging from 5.2 kW to 15 kW and has a DC input voltage range of 620 V.

The inverter measures 550 x 410 x 175mm and weighs between 26 and 28 kg. It offers a reported efficiency of between 98.1% and 98.2% and a European efficiency of 97.3% for the smallest device and 97.4% for the biggest.

The product comes with two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs while its MPPT range is 150-850 V. Its maximum input current (DC) is 13 A and the maximum short circuit current is 18 A. It is equipped with IP65 protection, natural convection cooling, and can be used in projects at altitudes of up to 4,000 meters and with temperatures ranging from -30 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius.

The inverter incorporates a lithium-ion battery with a voltage range of 180-750 V and a maximum charge/discharge current of 25 A.

According to the manufacturer, the inverter backup port can be connected to inductive loads such as air conditioners, hairdryers or water pumps. The device can provide uninterrupted power supply (UPS) in case of power outages. If there is a main grid failure, the inverter will automatically switch to back-up mode within 10 ms and the essential loads connected in the back-up side won't be disturbed, the company added.

Sunways also emphasized that the hybrid inverter offers multiple connections with a maximum of 10 units in parallel to expand the AC output power and battery capacity to make it usable in commercial projects. “If the power export limitation function in the STH hybrid inverter is on, the inverter will output power according to the load consumption in each phase,” the manufacturer explained. “If there’s surplus power trying to export to the grid, the inverter will charge the battery before derating the power inputted from PV to balance the input and the output power.”