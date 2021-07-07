Spanish asset manager will run ‘Canada’s largest solar farm’

With the 700 MW Travers Solar Project expected to enter operation towards the end of next year, project backer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has appointed Madrid-based asset management company Exus Management Partners to manage its first renewables facility in Canada.
The Danish renewables investor – which is more well known for wind power projects and lists pension fund PensionDanmark as a major backer – opted for Exus to oversee the project, which will be constructed in Vulcan County, Alberta. The management contract had been tendered using a competitive bidding process, according to a press release issued by a PR company on behalf of Exus yesterday.
pv magazine in September reported a delay to construction of the project, which had been due to start in 2019, and also reported Travers would have a generation capacity of only 400 MW, helped by an investment of CA$500 million (US$403 million) from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners in February last year.
The press release described the Travers facility as ‘Canada's largest solar farm.'
