Legendre to build 50 MW solar plant in Mali

From pv magazine France.
Legendre Energie, a subsidiary of the French group Legendre, has signed a 25-year concession agreement with the Malian Ministry of Economy and Finance for the construction of a 50 MW solar park in Fana, in western Mali's Koulikoro region.
Construction on the facility is planned to start next year, with the start of commercial operations being planned for 2023.
The plant is expected to generate 87 GWh per year of electricity and to feed the network of the country's state-owned utility, Electricité du Mali (EDM).
Popular content
The power plant will be connected through the Fana (150 kV) substation located 1.3km from the project site. For the construction and operation of the park, Legendre Energie has set up the special purpose vehicle Fana Solar Power.
The investment in the project will reach approximately €50 million. According to Alousséni Sanou, minister of economy and finance of Mali, the implementation of the project “will help to cope with the ever-increasing demand for electricity, by increasing the electricity production capacity of the interconnected national grid.”
Mali had reached an installed PV power of 70 MW at the end of 2020, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. Most of this capacity is represented by a 50 MW plant built by French independent power producer Akuo.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.