Work begins on 145 MW floating solar plant in Indonesia

Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy group Masdar and Indonesian energy company PT PJB have reached financial closing for the 145 MW Cirata Floating Photovoltaic Power Plant on a 225ha section of the Cirata Reservoir in West Java, for which the two companies secured a long-term power purchase agreement with local state-owned electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) in January 2020.
Construction on the plant has now started and its completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022. Once finalized, the project should become the country's and Southeast Asia's largest floating PV plant.
According to the report Indonesia Energy Transition Outlook 2021, which was recently published by the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR), the facility will sell power at a tariff of $0.0581/kWh. The report also revealed that PT Indonesia Power tendered, last year, two floating PV projects with capacities of 60 MW and 90 MW, respectively, and final prices came in at $0.0374/kWh and $0.0368/kWh, respectively.
Indonesia, with more than 17,000 islands and 100 reservoirs – plus 521 natural lakes – is planning a further 60 floating PV installations as it chases a target of having 23% of its power generated by renewables by 2025, and 31% by 2030.
Last month, Singaporean solar developer Sunseap has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Batam Indonesia Free Zone Authority (BP Batam) – which is the public authority responsible for the management, development, and construction on the island of Batam in Indonesia – for the construction of a 2.2 GW PV floating project at the Duriangkang Reservoir in the southern part of the region.
