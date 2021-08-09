Mongolia launches EPC tender for 10 MW solar park

Mongolia's Ministry of Energy has issued a tender to seek engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors for the construction of a 10 MW solar park.
The Moron Solar PV project is planned for the homonymous municipality, in the Khövsgöl Aimag region in northern Mongolia, and is part of the Upscaling Renewable Energy Sector Project, which is being co-managed by the Government of Mongolia and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The goal is to deploy 40.5 MW of solar and wind capacity in the country’s western and Altai-Uliastai regions.
The US$66.2 million initiative also includes another 10 MW worth of solar plants in Altai City, a 500 kW solar-wind hybrid project with storage in Altai County, a 10 MW wind project in Umunogovi, and a 5 MW wind farm in Telmen. Interested EPC companies have until October 20, 2021, to submit their proposals.
Overall, Mongolia had an installed PV capacity of around 100 MW at the end of August, Myagmardorj Enhkmend, the Secretary General of the Mongolian Renewables Industries Association, told pv magazine. However, most of this capacity – around 90 MW – was installed between 2016 and 2018, as a result of auctions held in previous years. “The government is still not announcing any auction for new renewable projects and it's becoming a big challenge to increase the capacity of renewable energy in the country,” he said.
The nation’s total theoretical power generation capacity, according to the ADB, is 1,158 MW. Of that power fleet, however, only 969 MW appears to be online due to aging, coal-based conventional power plants. The country imports a large portion of its power from neighboring countries.
