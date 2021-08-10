Heliene to open third module factory in the United States

From pv magazine USA

Solar module maker Heliene said it will open a third North American manufacturing facility in Riviera Beach, Florida.

The 75,000-square-foot facility is Heliene’s second in the U.S., and increases its manufacturing capacity by 100 MW. The company said it will begin production at the new facility in September, following upgrades to an existing solar production line previously operated by SolarTech Universal. Heliene operates other production lines in Ontario, Canada, and Minnesota.

The company expects to announce in the coming weeks a 350 MW expansion at the Minnesota facility. That expansion is likely to include a multi-million-dollar incentive package from the state.

