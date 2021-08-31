Flat-roof mounting system for modules with lengths of 1,500 to 2,000mm

German solar company IBC Solar has unveiled a new mounting system for rooftop PV systems that can be adapted to modules with lengths from 1,500 to 2,100mm and widths from 980 to 1,150mm.

The IBC AeroFix G3 mounting system, according to the manufacturer, has a wide range of mounting options and offers the possibility to combine wide and narrow base rails to ensure high flexibility and cost-effectiveness. “This means that lower ballasted modules or more stable roof areas can be covered with the more cost-effective, narrow rail,” IBC Solar said in a statement. “This not only ensures maximum flexibility but also reduces the material costs and the overall costs of the system. At the same time, the system ensures that the roof is safely covered.”

Modules of different sizes can be accommodated in the structure via an integrated tilt joint which can ensure a “tension-free” module alignment.

The company specified that the system offers six different installation options, with an elevation of 8, 10 or 15 degrees for both south and east-west oriented PV installations. It also comes with floor rails with pre-mounted construction protection mats and integrated cable ducts for up to 28 6mm² cables. “The floor rails offer a large contact surface and thus ensure low surface pressure and even distribution of loads over the entire roof,” the manufacturer explained.

The system is also claimed to have good aerodynamic properties and to comply with the standards of the Wind Technology Society. It can be deployed on all kinds of flat roofs, including foil, bitumen, gravel, concrete, or green roofs, according to the company.