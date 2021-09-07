Bangladeshi steelmaker launches tender for 10 MW PV project

Bangladeshi state-owned steel manufacturer GPH Ispat has launched a tender for the deployment of 10 MW of PV capacity at its its factory in Sitakunda, Chittagong.
The solar plant will be deployed on an artificial lake created for rainwater harvesting. The company will also install panels on the hilly areas around the lake and the rooftops of its main factory and office buildings.
“Companies will be selected in accordance with the procedure set out in the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) Guidelines,” the company said in an expression of interest document. “If any applicant or member of a consortium has experience in floating solar plants, it may make it a more attractive partner for this project.”
It did not disclose any additional technical or financial details about the project. Developers will have until Oct. 7 to express their interest.
