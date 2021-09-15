Gransolar switches on 63 MW solar plant in South Africa

Spanish solar developer Gransolar Group has reached commercial operation at a 63.2 MWdc solar plant near Douglas, in the Northern Cape province of South Africa.

The Madrid-based developer's GRS business will run the Greefspan II project, which Gransolar said features almost 189,000 modules expected to generate 150 GWh per year and to generate enough solar electricity to power 20,000 households.

The project was developed with the Umbono Energy unit of Houston-based private equity and venture capital investor Umbono Capital, and Gransolar said the project had created around 700 jobs during construction, in and around the agricultural and stock farming town of Douglas.

Gransolar claims to operate four solar plants with a combined generation capacity of 285 MW in the Northern Cape and Free State provinces of South Africa.