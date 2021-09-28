EU offers €1m to help plan cross-border renewables

Public and private bodies planning cross-border renewables projects in the European Union can take advantage of a €1 million funding line to help finance preparatory studies.
The European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment executive agency is today hosting an online information event about the second call for proposals to form the basis of the 2021-27 energy program of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) – the bloc's infrastructure initiative aiming to more closely integrate member states.
As part of the CEF energy program, it was announced last week developers of cross-border clean energy projects can access a €1 million fund which will be open to applications until November 30. Applications for backing can be made to the EU funding and tenders portal here.
