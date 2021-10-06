Intersolar Europe Day 1: Fraunhofer unveils inverter that runs at 99% on just 200 W load

Maximum efficiency at lower loads
The efficiency ratings of modern power electronics routinely achieve 98% and higher but that maximum level is only relevant when running on a full load, and inverters are hardly ever going at full throttle.
pv magazine‘s Marian Willuhn has found this device at Intersolar, though, by researchers at the Fraunhofer institute.
Thanks to silicon-carbide MOSFETs and intelligent steering of the switches, this 6 kW battery inverter module is said to achieve maximum efficiency of 99% – at just 200 W of load.
In the back, there is a 40 kW inverter to create DC from grid power and the device’s smart and active controls prevent it from having any effect on the grid. After all, if 20 GW worth of electrolyzers and EV chargers were to turn AC into DC without proper control algorithms, grid operators would become very nervous.
Prepare for a delayed entrance, folks
We've had our first grumpy update of the day, with pv magazine chief Jonathan Gifford noting there are bigger delays than usual at the entrance to an event which has been tagged ‘Intersolar Restart.'
The gaffer suspects Covid testing is playing its part but also noted there seem to be fewer staff at the entrance than in previous years.
Anyhoo, those of you yet to to arrive should prepare yourselves accordingly and, in case you haven't been reading this blog religiously up to now, you should also note that this year, the show entrance is at the eastern end of the site, at the Messestadt Ost tube stop.
We've been celebrity spotting already!
That's Walburga Hemetsberger, chief executive of trade body SolarPower Europe dropping in to the Meyer Burger booth.
With ‘made in Europe' solar cells and modules a hot topic at this year's show, Walburga (we're on first-name terms, you see) told pv magazine‘s Michael Fuhs she is looking forward to development in the continent's solar manufacturing industry.
In addition to reporting on the latest PV product launches, we'll be looking to find out more about the most pertinent solar issues, like supply chain disruption, PV module prices, carbon pricing, European manufacturing, and the state of hydrogen, among many other issues.
In addition to reporting on the latest PV product launches, we'll be looking to find out more about the most pertinent solar issues, like supply chain disruption, PV module prices, carbon pricing, European manufacturing, and the state of hydrogen, among many other issues.
