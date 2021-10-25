Solar tile with 19.22% efficiency from Canada

From pv magazine Germany
Canada-based Solarmass Energy Group is seeking to commercialize its Ergosun solar tile in Europe. The company is currently in talks with product distributors and installers from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.
The manufacturer said the current load per solar cell of the tile has recently been optimized, which has helped increase its overall efficiency to 19.22%.
According to the product sheet, the solar tile is available in charcoal and terracotta and has a size of 298×335 mm. Its power output is 15 W and the power temperature coefficient is -0.35% per degree Celsius. The open-circuit voltage is 12.0 V and the short-circuit current is 1.55 A.
“With a matte finish, the tiles reflect less light, enabling more light to be converted to power both in low light conditions and with non-optimal orientation when compared with conventional solar panels,” the Canadian company said. “Whether building from new or retrofit, the system can be designed with no need for holes through the building envelope.”
A bypass diode embedded in the solar tile is intended to prevent the reduced output power of one module from affecting that of other modules. Solarmass offers a 10-year product guarantee and a 25-year performance guarantee.
