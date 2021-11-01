H2X to make hydrogen fuel cells, equipment in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

The coal-rich region of Gippsland in the Australian state of Victoria is trying to establish itself as a hydrogen center, with fuel cell-focused startup H2X announcing plans last week to produce hydrogen fuel cells, electrolyzers, hydrogen-powered vehicles, and generators with Gippsland Circular Economy Precinct (GCEP).

GCEP is a consortium of Gippsland-based businesses driven by a shared desire to develop an integrated hydrogen economy in the region. With a long history in coal, Gippsland’s high level of engineering, power generation and manufacturing expertise was a major factor in the decision, said Brett Singh, executive director of GCEP. Rapidly growing H2X is expected to help expedite Gippsland's plans.

Popular content

ASX-listed hydrogen producer Pure Hydrogen recently bought a 24% stake in H2X Global. The deal will see Pure Hydrogen become H2X’s preferred hydrogen supplier, and will usher in a new joint venture company, Pure X Mobility, which will develop and sell hydrogen fuel cell utility vehicles.

H2X plans to unveil a range of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) over the next 24 months, including everything from trucks and buses to light vehicles like the Warrego pickup truck, which the company launched in September. It is also looking to target the agricultural industry and create farm-ready machines, according to the company’s corporate affairs specialist, Tony Blackie.