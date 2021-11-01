H2X to make hydrogen fuel cells, equipment in Australia

The coal-rich region of Gippsland in the Australian state of Victoria is trying to establish itself as a hydrogen center, with fuel cell-focused startup H2X announcing plans last week to produce hydrogen fuel cells, electrolyzers, hydrogen-powered vehicles, and generators with Gippsland Circular Economy Precinct (GCEP).
GCEP is a consortium of Gippsland-based businesses driven by a shared desire to develop an integrated hydrogen economy in the region. With a long history in coal, Gippsland’s high level of engineering, power generation and manufacturing expertise was a major factor in the decision, said Brett Singh, executive director of GCEP. Rapidly growing H2X is expected to help expedite Gippsland's plans.
Popular content
ASX-listed hydrogen producer Pure Hydrogen recently bought a 24% stake in H2X Global. The deal will see Pure Hydrogen become H2X’s preferred hydrogen supplier, and will usher in a new joint venture company, Pure X Mobility, which will develop and sell hydrogen fuel cell utility vehicles.
H2X plans to unveil a range of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) over the next 24 months, including everything from trucks and buses to light vehicles like the Warrego pickup truck, which the company launched in September. It is also looking to target the agricultural industry and create farm-ready machines, according to the company’s corporate affairs specialist, Tony Blackie.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.