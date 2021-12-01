Mounting system for rooftop PV relying on large-size solar modules

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish mounting system manufacturer Alusín Solar has launched its Picos 4.0 system for rooftop PV systems built with large-size solar panels.

The mounting structure was conceived, in particular, for those flat-deck-type roofs with PVC or asphalt covers that cannot be drilled.

“Installing a panel horizontally at 10 degrees, with a 60-cell panel with [a] length of 1.65m was not a problem,” Javier Font, general director of Alusín Solar, told pv magazine. “But now we have moved to 2m modules and in rooftop installations, when the modules grow, the problems grow.”

According to him, large photovoltaic modules are more subject to vibration problems and the possibility of being blown away by strong winds.

“Our system is a ballasted structure without drilling and uses a deflector plate that prevents the wind from entering from the back,” he further explained. “We have also incorporated a slot that holds the panel in six different points, which means two extra fixing points are added, to prevent any minimal movement of the module.”

According to the manufacturer, the Picos 4.0 system is currently the only one on the market that provides six fixing points for a solar panel in ballast-secured structures.