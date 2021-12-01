Mounting system for rooftop PV relying on large-size solar modules

From pv magazine Spain
Spanish mounting system manufacturer Alusín Solar has launched its Picos 4.0 system for rooftop PV systems built with large-size solar panels.
The mounting structure was conceived, in particular, for those flat-deck-type roofs with PVC or asphalt covers that cannot be drilled.
“Installing a panel horizontally at 10 degrees, with a 60-cell panel with [a] length of 1.65m was not a problem,” Javier Font, general director of Alusín Solar, told pv magazine. “But now we have moved to 2m modules and in rooftop installations, when the modules grow, the problems grow.”
According to him, large photovoltaic modules are more subject to vibration problems and the possibility of being blown away by strong winds.
Popular content
“Our system is a ballasted structure without drilling and uses a deflector plate that prevents the wind from entering from the back,” he further explained. “We have also incorporated a slot that holds the panel in six different points, which means two extra fixing points are added, to prevent any minimal movement of the module.”
According to the manufacturer, the Picos 4.0 system is currently the only one on the market that provides six fixing points for a solar panel in ballast-secured structures.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.