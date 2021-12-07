Solax Power launches new inverter series for commercial PV projects

Chinese inverter manufacturer Solax Power has unveiled its first string inverters series for the commercial segment.

Called X3-Forth, the new series offers three-phase products with power ratings of 80 kW to 125 kW, for a 380 V output; and 136 kW to 150 kW for a 500 V output.

All the inverters of the series have a size of 985x660x327.5mm and their weight ranges from 77 to 83.3kg. They are equipped with up to 12 MPPT inputs and are able to provide up to 32 A MPPT current. The maximum PV input voltage is 1,100 V and the maximum PV array input power spans from 120 to 225 kW.

Their efficiency ranges from 98.6% to 99.0% and the MPPT efficiency for all products, is 99.9%. “With only 200 V, low start-up voltage, 150% oversized input power, and 110% AC output power, the X3-Forth can harvest more energy from the sun and maintain stable working over a long period of time,” Solax said in a statement.

The systems also feature smart fan cooling, IP66-rated protection, and are able to operate at an altitude of up to 3,000m. “It’s equipped with a surge protection device, AFCI protection, AC terminal temperature monitoring and other protection modules to diagnose the system internally,” the manufacturer further explained. “[The] Solax Cloud platform provides open API protocol to third-party system[s] to integrate a customized system to make sure the customers can monitor the system [in a] timely [manner].”

When deployed in 60 units in parallel, the X3-Forth inverters can reach a maximum power of 9 MW. “Despite only being an inverter, the X3-Forth performs more like a power station assistant,” the company also stated. “By using dynamic MPPT algorithms and supporting bifacial components, customers will be fearless of complex topography.”