Ecuador launches 500 MW renewables tender

From pv magazine Latam
Ecuador's Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources of Ecuador has launched three different tenders to bring 900 MW of power generation capacity online and a transmission line.
Through one of the three procurement exercises – the Bloque de Energías Renovables No Convencionales – the Ecuadorian authorities intend to allocate 500 MW of installed power from hydroelectric, wind, solar, and biomass plants. These projects will be spread across different geographical regions of the country and their combined development is expected to require investments of US$875 million.
A second tender is for the construction of a transmission line connecting the National Interconnected System (SNI) with the Interconnected Electric Oil System (SIEP). The new line is intended to provide clean energy to the national oil industry and its construction should require an investment of $386 million. Through a third tender, the Ecuadorian government wants to build a 400 MW combined-cycle natural gas power plant.
Popular content
Interested developers are permitted to submit their project proposals from today.
Ecuador announced in September a plan to tender for more than 1 GW of renewable energy. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Latin American country had installed just 28 MW of solar PV capacity by the end of 2020. Over the past seven years, it has deployed just 2 MW of PV.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.