EBRD package to pay for 27 MW of solar in Turkish city

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing €17 million of finance to install 27 MW of public-body solar generation capacity across five sites in the city of Gaziantep, in southeastern Turkey.
The solar facilities will ensure renewables “power most of [Gaziantep's] municipal buildings and infrastructure,” according to a press release published on the EBRD website.
Some €7 million of the money will be disbursed as a non-repayable grant from the London-based development lender's shareholder special fund, which exists to boost other financing packages offered by the institution. The grant will be accompanied by a €10 million, 10-year loan which is being issued as part of Gaziantep's participation in the EBRD's Green Cities initiative.
Popular content
The city has a population of two million people which has risen rapidly with the arrival of 500,000 Syrian refugees and EBRD sustainable infrastructure managing director Nandita Parshad said the solar plan would also help “the city to integrate solar power into electricity grids more broadly.”
Announcing the solar plans last week, the EBRD said Gaziantep has followed the Turkish capital Ankara as well as Izmir and Istanbul into the Green Cities program and will draw up a Green City Action Plan – including details of more sustainable energy supply – financed by the international Clean Technology Fund administered by the World Bank.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.