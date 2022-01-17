Botswana issues tender for six PV power plants

Botswana had just 6 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of 2020.

The Botswana Power Corporation, Botswana's national power utility, has issued a request for proposals for the development and construction of six solar PV power plants across the Sub-Saharan country.

The utility has not provided details on the combined and individual capacity of the solar plants nor has it disclosed details on their locations.

Interested developers have until Mar. 25 to submit their bids.

According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency, Botswana had just 6 MW of installed PV power at the end of last year. The country is also seeking to deploy large-scale PV capacities through several tenders.

In late 2020, Botswana's Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security (MMGE) also launched a net metering scheme for rooftop PV systems.

Solar energy is expected to help Botswana reduce its dependence on electricity imports from South Africa, with its neighbor plagued by energy shortages due to an operational and financial crisis at national utility Eskom.