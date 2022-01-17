Botswana issues tender for six PV power plants

The Botswana Power Corporation, Botswana's national power utility, has issued a request for proposals for the development and construction of six solar PV power plants across the Sub-Saharan country.
The utility has not provided details on the combined and individual capacity of the solar plants nor has it disclosed details on their locations.
Interested developers have until Mar. 25 to submit their bids.
According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency, Botswana had just 6 MW of installed PV power at the end of last year. The country is also seeking to deploy large-scale PV capacities through several tenders.
Popular content
In late 2020, Botswana's Ministry of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security (MMGE) also launched a net metering scheme for rooftop PV systems.
Solar energy is expected to help Botswana reduce its dependence on electricity imports from South Africa, with its neighbor plagued by energy shortages due to an operational and financial crisis at national utility Eskom.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.