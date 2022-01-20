India’s REIL opens bids to supply 200,000 silicon PV cells

From pv magazine India
India's Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Ltd. (REIL) has opened bidding to supply five-busbar monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells rated for a minimum of 4.62 W.
It aims to source 200,000 cells in total. It has a preference for cells with plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition of silicon nitride (deep blue color) as anti-reflection coating.
REIL will only accept bids for the tender from its approved suppliers. New vendors will be considered for development if they go through a vendor registration process, have their samples approved, and show compliance with techno-commercial conditions, in line with the tender document.
The contract period extends to March 31, 2022. The cells should be supplied in two lots within two weeks from delivery clearance by REIL.
