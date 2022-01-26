Solar park on Chinese fish pond achieves LCOE of $0.022/kWh

Chinese panel maker Jetion Solar has announced it has supplied about 300,000 modules for a 120MW PV project combining PV power generation and fish farming in China's Guandong province.
“There are about 823 acres of fish ponds in Gangmei Town, where the solar park is located,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “The project is covering a 380-acre fish pond.”
The plant is owned and operated by China's largest energy company, the State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC). Sungrow Renewables Development Co Ltd constructed the facility, acting as an EPC contractor.
The solar park is currently selling power to State Grid Corporation of China, which is China’s largest state-owned grid operator and power utility, at a price of RMB0.453/kWh ($0.0762). “The project's levelized cost of energy is RMB0.14/kWh ($0.022) and total investment in the project was about RMB600 million ($94.9 million),” Jetion's spokesperson added.
The solar manufacturer provided its 21.2%-efficient JT SSh(B) 450W/455W high-efficiency dual-glass panels for the project.
“The double-sided design can achieve higher power generation gain and the dual-glass design can bring better weather resistance and low attenuation,” Jetion said in a statement. “Compared with traditional modules, Jetion Solar dual-glass modules have extremely low water permeability, and do not need to consider the problem of water vapor entering the modules to induce hydrolysis of [the] EVA film, effectively adapting to the water surface or high humidity environment and at the same time reducing the post-project operation and maintenance costs, creating higher benefits for customers.”
The company added it will keep supplying its products for other unspecified projects in the area, for a total capacity of around 670MW.
What is the reason for the big difference between the LCOE and the offtake price?
