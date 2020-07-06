Jetion Solar completes 2 GW site

Chinese state-owned PV manufacturer Jetion Solar has put its new 1 GW mono PERC cell fab into commercial operation to complete a reported RMB1 billion ($142 million) investment at the site in Tongcheng, in Anhui province.
Jetion completed 1 GW of module production facilities at the site in June last year and now claims to have 2.5 GW of annual module production facilities and 2 GW of cell output.
“The new cell production line is currently at the highest level in the PV industry and the per-capita output of the facility will also be at the forefront of the industry in the future,” said Zhao Honglei, deputy general manager of Jetion, in a statement issued by the company today.
Zhao said the mono PERC cells being produced at Tongcheng have a conversion efficiency of 22.5% and the figure is expected to rise to 22.7% this year. The deputy general manager also said the facility could produce products based on all wafer sizes from M6 (166mm2) to M10 (182mm2).
The Tongcheng facility is also partly solar powered, thanks to the installation of 1.4 MW of CdTe-panel-based glass curtain walls.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.