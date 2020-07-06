Jetion Solar completes 2 GW site

The Chinese state-owned manufacturer has started operations at its 1 GW mono PERC cell line after installing a 1 GW module fab last year.

State-owned Jetion Solar’s 1 GW mono PERC cell fab in Tongcheng opened a week ago.

Image: Jetion Solar

Chinese state-owned PV manufacturer Jetion Solar has put its new 1 GW mono PERC cell fab into commercial operation to complete a reported RMB1 billion ($142 million) investment at the site in Tongcheng, in Anhui province.

Jetion completed 1 GW of module production facilities at the site in June last year and now claims to have 2.5 GW of annual module production facilities and 2 GW of cell output.

“The new cell production line is currently at the highest level in the PV industry and the per-capita output of the facility will also be at the forefront of the industry in the future,” said Zhao Honglei, deputy general manager of Jetion, in a statement issued by the company today.

Zhao said the mono PERC cells being produced at Tongcheng have a conversion efficiency of 22.5% and the figure is expected to rise to 22.7% this year. The deputy general manager also said the facility could produce products based on all wafer sizes from M6 (166mm2) to M10 (182mm2).

The Tongcheng facility is also partly solar powered, thanks to the installation of 1.4 MW of CdTe-panel-based glass curtain walls.