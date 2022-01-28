Russia deployed 233 MW of solar in 2021

Russia registered a newly installed PV capacity of 233 MW last year, which means the country reached a cumulative installed solar power capacity of over 2 GW at the end of December.

“This capacity matches with Russia’s first incentive program started in 2014 and that is set to end in 2024,” Anton Usachev, president of the Russian Solar Energy Association, told pv magazine. “Apart from grid-connected PV, off-grid solar installations totaling 17 MW were also deployed last year.”



Most of the deployed capacity comes from utility scale solar plants selected in the country's tender scheme for renewables. The latest tender round was held in September when the Russian authorities allocated 775 MW of solar power at an average price of RUB 5.18 ($0.067)/kWh.

"Commercial and industrial solar accounts for 4,5% of total PV generation, with all of this capacity coming from PPA agreements," Usachev further explained. "Residential PV accounts for about 20 MW, of which 98% is off grid or hybrid with partial feeding into the grid." The Russian government recently approved a new tender scheme for renewables for the period 2025-2034, for which a total budget of RUB 147 billion ($1.88 billion) was allocated, Usachev added. "The solar capacity is not specified as it will hinge on bidding price on each auction held."



Under the new scheme, local content requirements will still be in place, with ingots, wafers, cells, modules and inverters all having to comply with the regulation.

