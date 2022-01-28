Germany launches 1.1GW PV tender

From pv magazine Germany
Last summer, the German government coalition decided to increase the capacity of the solar tenders planned for 2022 from 1.9 to 6 GW and, shortly before Christmas, the European Commission approved this plan.
The Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has now launched the first tender for ground-mounted solar plants with an output of between 750kW and 20MW. The deadline to submit bids is Mar. 1 and the offered capacity is 1,107.7MW instead of the originally planned 617MW. The ceiling price has been set at €0.0557 per kWh.
The Bundesnetzagentur also explained on its website that the total tendered capacity for ground-mounted installations will be 3.6GW, which is to be divided evenly over three tender rounds.
The latest tender for large-scale solar concluded with an average price of €0.05/kWh and 512MW of allocated solar power.
