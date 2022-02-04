Reversible photovoltaic shade under the Madrid sky

Spanish architectural firm Ignacio Borrego Arquitectos has built a photovoltaic shading structure on the outdoor rest area of a commercial building located in the northern part of Madrid.
“The structure rests on the only four possible points that had been planned on the roof for future installations and is made with light galvanized steel profiles for plasterboard partitions,” Ignacio Borrego told pv magazine. “For its assembly, it was necessary to weld two curved circular tubes of 70 mm steel that support the wind load and transfer it to the four support points.”
He also explained that the rest of the structure is lightweight profiles bolted on site and assembled without the need for any auxiliary means. “The whole set is reversible,” the architect further explained. “All joints are removable and the interior furniture of the pergola is also made with the same profiles and recycled furniture.”
The PV system deployed on the structure has a nominal power of 8 kW and relies on conventional solar panels provided by an undisclosed manufacturer. The entire structure comprising the solar array has a footprint of 55 m2, offers a shade area of 25 m2 and weighs 57kg/m2.
“The project was built at a cost of €12,500,” Borrego stated.
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.