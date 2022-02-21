Barbados to host 50MW/128 MWh solar-hydrogen-battery facility

From pv magazine France

French hydrogen specialist Hydrogène de France (HDF) has announced it has secured further financing for what it claims to be the largest hydrogen production complex in the Caribbean – the Renewstable Barbados (RSB) project.

The new funds are being provided by French investment firm Rubis, which has secured a 51% share in the project, an investment that follows a strategic agreement signed between the two energy companies in June 2021.

HDF said it is also in talks with the renewable energy cooperative Barbados Sustainable Energy Cooperative Society, for a 30% share that the latter could acquire in the project before the start of construction.

Located in St Philip, in the southeast of the island, the RSB facility is aimed at replacing heavy fuel oil and kerosene consumption to help the state reach its goal of 100% renewable energy by 2030.

The complex will combine a 50MW photovoltaic plant with 128MWh of long-term green hydrogen storage and batteries. The solar part is described by the company as an agrivoltaic plant that will host a herd of 1,830 sheep.

The US$100 million Renewstable Barbados project is a replica of the Centrale Electrique de l’Ouest Guyanais (CEOG) project – a PV park and 128MWh, hydrogen-based storage station in Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni, in northwestern French Guiana. It was launched by HDF in May 2018.

HDF currently claims to have 18 similar projects in different geographies around the world.