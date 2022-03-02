Spanish start-up launches solar luggage

From pv magazine Spain

Madrid-based start-up Polar Development has launched, at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2022, a portable photovoltaic power generation system for low consumption applications which looks like a pull-along travel case.

The case is available in three different sizes and can host solar panels with an aggregate capacity of 200W, 600W, and 1000W.

“It is a trolley with a robust design, conceived to be easily transported, capable of supplying electrical energy wherever it is needed,” the manufacturer said. “It is equipped to start working in a very short time and also has a battery that allows photovoltaic energy to be stored for later use.”

The device integrates various current outlets that enable it to recharge, simultaneously, mobile phones, tablets or computers, as well as all kinds of low-consumption electronic devices such as small appliances or electric tools, by simply unfolding the solar panels and connecting them.

Polar Developments has also developed this technology to create medium and high power systems, called PolarGreen Tow and PolarGreen Container, that are claimed to be capable of providing 6.5kW and 82kW, respectively.

These products are already emerging as a unique and revolutionary solution to meet the energy needs of refugee camps or housing areas that have suffered a power outage, for example due to a natural disaster, or even to be able to organize a concert or event in a remote location.