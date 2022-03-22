Nextracker unveils new tracker for sloping ground

US solar tracker company Nextracker has launched its NX Horizon-XTR tracker – a new product that is claimed to be particularly suitable for large scale PV projects deployed on sloping ground.
“[The] Horizon-XTR should be used in projects of more than 20MW in which undulating terrain occupies a significant part of the site's topography,” Arturo Herrero, Nextracker's VP for European sales, told pv magazine. “It allows for row flexibility and ground following without the added complexity and technological risk of articulated joints,” he added.
Traditional trackers must be built in “straight-line rows,” which requires lengthening the foundation piles, grading, or a combination of both, when a solar park is located on undulating terrain. The Horizon-XTR, according to the manufacturer, is designed to follow the natural contours of the existing ground and does not need to be installed in a single plane, reducing the length of foundation piles and minimizing grading.
“Earth movements are particularly difficult since they affect the photovoltaic project by a factor of three: first, having to carry out earth movements for grading; then, by repositioning the removed earth; and lastly, by solving the inevitable erosion and hydrology problems that result from the lack of a vegetated topsoil,” the company said.
The CEO and founder of the company, Dan Shugar, explained that the new product was created at the request of customers. “An important factor in Nextracker's DNA is listening to our customers, evaluating their requests and, where possible, integrating their suggestions in the development of our products,” he stated.
