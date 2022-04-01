French government identifies 859 degraded sites for utility scale solar deployment

From pv magazine France

The French Ministry for Ecological Transition published the results of the “Etude friches” (Wasteland study) in early March, which identifies the list of wastelands in industrial and urban areas that could be suitable to host large-scale PV installations.

A total of 859 sites have been identified and their locations and characteristics are available on the ministry's website (section Etude friches).

The data comes from public databases and feedback from regional authorities and municipalities.

Popular content

All the listed locations are categorized as degraded sites, which offers some advantages in the tenders for utility-scale PV projects held by the French energy regulator.

In 2019, the French Environment and Energy Management Agency (Ademe) published a report which described the solar energy potential of neglected surfaces and parking lots in mainland France and Corsica, in addition to 17,764 related sites that could host PV plants.