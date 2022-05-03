Sharp launches 540 W bifacial solar module

Japanese electronics manufacturer Sharp has unveiled the NB-JD540 solar panel, a bifacial double-glass monocrystalline PERC product with a 20.9% efficiency rating and 540 W of power output.

The IEC 61215- and IEC 61730-certified panel features 144 half-cells based on M10 wafers and a 10-busbar design. It has overall dimensions of 2,278 mm × 1,134 mm × 3.0 mm and weighs in at 32.5 kg, with the front and back glass layers measuring 2 mm thick.

The panel can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V and an operating temperature between -40 C and 85 C. It comes with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee. The operating temperature coefficient is -0.349% per degree Celsius and its power tolerance reaches up to 5%, the manufacturer claims.

“Like all Sharp half-cell modules, the NB-JD540 has three small junction boxes instead of just one, each fitted with one bypass diode,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “These junction boxes are transferring less heat to the cells above and in turn boost the longevity of the panels and the overall performance of the system.”

The new product is purportedly resistant under extreme conditions, as it has passed tests for ammonia, salt mist, sand and potential induced degradation (PID) resistance.