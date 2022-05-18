Bilateral PPA for 33 MW hybrid wind-solar project in India

From pv magazine India

Sembcorp Energy India’s step-down subsidiary, Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd (GIWEL), has signed a long-term wind-solar hybrid energy supply agreement with Saint-Gobain India, the India unit of French construction material supplier Saint-Gobain. Sembcorp will supply 33 MW of renewable power to Saint-Gobain’s manufacturing facilities in Sriperumbudur, Perundurai, and Tiruvallur over a period of 25 years.

GIWEL will develop the renewable power plant through a special purpose vehicle (SPV). It will hold a 74% stake in the SPV, with the remainder owned by Saint-Gobain India.

Saint-Gobain is targeting carbon neutrality by 2050.

Popular content

“Aimed at fulfilling the ambitious target of 100% green power by 2027-28, the agreement with Sembcorp is another step in our continued efforts to add more green capacity through collaboration with green power generators and to meet our sustainability targets,’’ said Venkat Subramanian, managing director of Saint-Gobain's Gyproc business.

To date, Saint-Gobain India has installed multiple solar plants in India. By the end of December, these captive solar plants will replace close to 22 million units of electricity required. And by 2023, Saint-Gobain India will have 44% of its electricity consumption coming from renewables.