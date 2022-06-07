Maruti Suzuki switches on 20 MW solar carport in India

From pv magazine India

Indian automaker Maruti Suzuki has set up a 20 MWdc solar power plant at its factory in Manesar, Haryana.

The carport-style PV power plant will produce 28,000 MWh of solar power per annum, contributing to 11.5% of its facility’s total electricity requirements, while helping to avoid 20,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year. The power will be equivalent to the energy required to produce more than 67,000 cars per year.

Maruti Suzuki claims that the solar carport – which KEC International built with Cheetah monofacial series modules from JinkoSolar – is Asia’s largest such project. Upon completion, it will be able to accommodate about 9,000 finished vehicles.

With the 20 MWp solar plant at Manesar, Maruti Suzuki’s combined solar capacity across its plants in India now stands at 26.3 MWp. This includes its first 1 MWp solar power plant in Manesar, which was later expanded to 1.3 MWp, and a 5 MW carport-style solar plant at its Gurugram facility.