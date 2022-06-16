Tata Power commissions 66 MW solar park in India

From pv magazine India
Tata Power’s solar EPC and manufacturing unit, Tata Power Solar, has commissioned a 66 MW solar project at an undisclosed location in India for Vibrant Energy.
The PV project is expected to produce 110,029 units of electricity per year. It is spread over 191 acres and features 127,268 solar modules. It was completed within nine months.
“The team established a two-level pooling substation on the undulating terrain, and the hard rock land was earthed to ensure the structural stability of the entire EHV (extra high-voltage) system,” said Tata Power. “Materials were directly unloaded at the workplace to avoid delays caused due to multiple shifting and to enable immediate regularization.’
The completion of the project brings Tata Power’s total utility-scale solar portfolio to 9.7 GWp.
