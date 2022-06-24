Chinese PV Industry Brief: Polysilicon prices hit high of $41.80/kg

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association said the price of polysilicon reached CNY 280/kg this week – the highest level ever recorded. The weekly average price was CNY 273/kg. The increase was mainly due to a reduction in production output of around 3,500 metric tons (MT). The association said other factories will also start seasonal maintenance in July, and this will continue to weigh on supply and drive up prices.

Tongwei has agreed to supply Yuze Semiconductor with 161,100 MT of polysilicon over a period of four and a half years. Yuze is a wafer producer for the solar and semiconductor industry. The company will buy polysilicon from Tongwei at a monthly negotiated price to the end of 2026.

Beijing Energy International said the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) bill for a 112 MW agrivoltaic project it is developing in Shandong province has risen by CNY 42 million to CNY 478 million. Nenggao Automation is the EPC contractor on the project.

Golden Power has revealed plans to spend AUD 104,000 ($72,000) on a 51% stake in Australian electricity software developer Ienergy Power. The deal is dependent on Ienergy securing a license from the Australian Energy Regulator to operate as an energy retailer. Golden Power said it would then lend an unspecified sum to Ienergy to develop an end-market for the heterojunction PV modules assembled from its wafers and for flexible modules in the Australian residential PV market.

Huasun has signed a co-operation agreement with Switzerland-based EcoSolifer Group, which has 100 MW of annual production capacity in Hungary. EcoSolifer will share technology with Huasun and provide engineering, procurement and construction services for large-scale heterojunction PV projects. Huasun plans to expand its annual production capacity from 2.7 GW to 6 GW by 2023.