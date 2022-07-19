Chinese PV Industry Brief: Solar glass capacity hits 64,000 MT per day

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has revealed that the country's solar glass capacity reached 64,000 metric tons (MT) per day across 348 production lines from 38 companies at the end of June. It also revealed that 313 production lines with a combined capacity of 59,000 MT are currently operational. In the first half of the year, the average price of solar glass with thicknesses of 2 mm and 3.2 mm were CNY 20.9 ($0.31) and CNY 27.1 per square meter, respectively. In the first half of 2022, 2 mm and 3.2 mm prices decreased by 21.3% and 15.3%, respectively. But in June, prices for both glass types were CNY 22.1 and CNY 28.4 per square meter, for a respective year-on-year increase of 18.9% and 35.7%.

State Grid Corp. of China (SGCC) – which operates roughly 80% of the nation’s electricity grids, across 26 provinces – plans to allocate CNY 26.07 billion ($4.3 billion) for new solar incentives. The Ministry of Finance is currently reviewing the proposed budget.

Popular content

Talesun has agreed to sell its 100% stake in Zhongde Cable and a 30% stake it owns in another unspecified company in Suzhou to an undisclosed buyer. The deal was closed for CNY 750 million, which the PV module manufacturer reportedly wants to use for working capital. The two undisclosed companies are not involved in Talesun's solar business.