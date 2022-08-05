Australian solar park could generate hydrogen for less than $2/kg

From pv magazine Australia

Frontier Energy said that results from a pre-feasibility study (PFS) into its proposed Bristol Springs Solar project in Western Australia show that it has the potential to be an early mover, low-cost green hydrogen producer.

The PFS, conducted by Perth-based Xodus Group, is based on the development of a large-scale green hydrogen production facility at Bristol Springs, with power sourced from the company’s planned first stage 114 MWdc solar farm. The solar would power a 36.6 MW alkaline electrolyzer, producing an estimated 4.4 million kilograms of green hydrogen per year.

Popular content

Including the estimated capital outlay, the study forecasts a total unit cost of AUD 2.83 per kilogram of hydrogen produced which Frontier said “places the project as one of Australia’s lowest cost green hydrogen producers.” The projected cost of production also places the project within reach of the economic goal of producing green hydrogen for AUD 2 per kg, which would be cost-competitive with gas produced from fossil fuels.

To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine Australia website.