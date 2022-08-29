GAF Energy breaks ground on US solar roofing factory

From pv magazine USA

A groundbreaking ceremony was held recently for GAF Energy’s new 450,000-square foot manufacturing center in Georgetown, Texas. It will be GAF Energy’s second manufacturing facility in the United States, and reportedly the largest solar roofing manufacturing facility in the world. It is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Georgetown area.

“One of the reasons I was drawn to work at our parent company, Standard Industries, was their commitment to US-based jobs and manufacturing. We’re thrilled to be building the future of solar here in Georgetown, Texas. The community has welcomed us with open arms – and made the decision of where to build our second facility easy,” said Martin DeBono, the president of GAF Energy. “We’re producing our technologically cutting edge Timberline Solar roof here in the U.S. because we believe it allows us to make the best product for our customers.”

GAF Energy manufactures Timberline Solar, a nailable solar shingle that the company says is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials. Construction expected to be completed by the summer of 2023, with full-operation by the end of 2023.

GAF Energy introduced Timberline Solar in January at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where it won three awards, including the “Best of Innovation Award” for Smart Cities. What sets the Timberline Solar roof apart from competing products (Tesla’s, for example) is that the roof system directly integrates solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials.

Congressman John Carter, Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder, and other community leaders were on hand to celebrate the groundbreaking.

“Texas’ 31st district continues to grow because it’s a great place to live and work, and today we see more of that growth,” said Carter. “I’m proud that GAF Energy has chosen our great community to call home and create hundreds of new manufacturing jobs right here in Georgetown. GAF Energy is a shining example of the American spirit of innovation to meet the needs of today, while focusing on the future. I welcome them to my district and look forward to their continued success in their new home.”

Timberline Solar is currently manufactured at GAF Energy’s facility in San Jose, California, which was constructed last year, after the company moved manufacturing out of South Korea. At the time, the facility was expected to be able to produce 50 MW of solar panels per year, and provide jobs to about 400 people in manufacturing, engineering, and R&D.