Can your company donate solar kit to Ukraine?

More than a thousand standalone solar generating kits will be sent to Ukraine by a German nonprofit group to kick-start an appeal for off-grid power equipment for the war-torn country.

Bonn-based renewable energy non-profit Global100RE and the World Wind Energy Association (WWEA), based in the same German city, have appealed for more off-grid generating equipment to be donated to Ukraine, including solar panels, batteries and power banks. The Global100RE initiative – managed by London-based entities the clean power non-profit The Climate Group and corporate clean power reporting charity the Carbon Disclosure Project – said more than 1,000 mobile solar sets have been collected by the Berlin-based Access to Energy Institute and will be distributed in Ukraine in the coming days.

The Access to Energy institute is an off-grid solar group chiefly funded by the Ikea Foundation, the Doen Foundation, the Good Energies Foundation, and FMO, a Dutch state-owned development bank.

Popular content

“The sun does not send a bill, this sentence takes on a special meaning, ” said journalist Franz Alt said in an article published on the WWEA website to launch the appeaL. “The sun shines for all of us – free of charge [and] environmentally friendly.”

Anyone interested in donating off-grid power equipment to the appeal can either complete a form online on the WWEA website or can email renewables4ukraine@wwindea.org. Cash donations will also be accepted with details on how to pay listed on the WWEA website.