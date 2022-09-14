Agrivoltaics for arable crops

From pv magazine France
French solar developer TSE inaugurated its first agrivoltaic pilot project on Sept. 8, in Amance, northeastern France.
The pilot facility is equipped with TSE's agricultural canopy and a 2.4 MW shade with rotating solar panels fixed on cables 5 meters above the ground. The company also uses tracking algorithms via a SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system to orient the PV modules according to climatic conditions. By optimizing this tracking algorithm, TSE hopes to be able to increase production between 10% and 20% compared to a conventional PV plant.
Popular content
“We believe that it is possible to reconcile sustainable agriculture, green energy, redeployment of biodiversity and preservation of water resources. This is the meaning of the ambitious program that we have designed and that we are currently deploying in nine other sites in France,” said Mathieu Debonnet, the president of TSE.
The company said it will begin building three other pilot sites by the end of this year. It will conduct agronomic trial for nine years over an area of 5 hectares to demonstrate the effectiveness of the agricultural canopy on different crops. It has set up a joint research project with INRAE, a public research institute that focuses on agriculture, food and the environment.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.