Dubai launches tender for 900 MW solar project

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched a tender for the construction of a 900 MW solar facility about 50km south of the city of Dubai.
The solar park is the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The huge project is intended to have 5 GW of solar and concentrating solar power (CSP) capacity upon completion in 2030.
The utility said the selected developer will build and operate the plant on an independent power project (IPP) basis. The deadline to submit project proposals is October 10.
Popular content
According to DEWA, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has currently 1,627 MW of operational generation capacity – including the 13 MW first phase, the 200 MW second stage, and the 800 MW third phase, plus sections of the fourth and fifth slices of the project, which are still under development.
On the latter two project sections, DEWA said a further 1,233 MW of generation capacity is on the way, including 700 MW of delayed CSP. That would leave 2,140 MW of generation capacity to be added by 2030, of which 900 MW will form part of phase six.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.