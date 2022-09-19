Dubai launches tender for 900 MW solar project

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched a tender for the construction of a 900 MW solar facility about 50km south of the city of Dubai.

The solar park is the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The huge project is intended to have 5 GW of solar and concentrating solar power (CSP) capacity upon completion in 2030.

The utility said the selected developer will build and operate the plant on an independent power project (IPP) basis. The deadline to submit project proposals is October 10.

Popular content

According to DEWA, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has currently 1,627 MW of operational generation capacity – including the 13 MW first phase, the 200 MW second stage, and the 800 MW third phase, plus sections of the fourth and fifth slices of the project, which are still under development.

On the latter two project sections, DEWA said a further 1,233 MW of generation capacity is on the way, including 700 MW of delayed CSP. That would leave 2,140 MW of generation capacity to be added by 2030, of which 900 MW will form part of phase six.