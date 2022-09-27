Recom unveils 675 W shingled solar modules

France-based PV module manufacturer Recom has released a new solar panel line based on a shingled design.

“The PUMA 645-675 W solar modules are the ideal solution for commercial and utility-scale installations that aim for high efficiency, durability, and low-cost,” said CEO Hamlet Tunyan.

The Puma series includes seven different versions with power ratings ranging from 645 W to 675 W, and efficiencies ranging from 20.8% to 21.7%. The open-circuit voltage spans from 46.6 to 47.2 V and the short-circuit current from 17.74 to 18.36 A.

The panels measure 2,384 mm x 1,303 mm 35 mm and weigh in at 38.5 kg. The doubled-glass bifacial panel features a junction box with an IP 68 rating and an anodized aluminum alloy frame.

Its front and back sides are both covered with 2.0 mm tempered and low iron glass. Its operating temperature is between -40 C and 85 C, while the open-circuit voltage operating temperature coefficient is -0.34% per degree Celsius.

The panels can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V. The manufacturer offers a 30-year power output guarantee for 84.95% of the initial yield.

“Shingled technology eliminates traditional ribbon connection with shingles connected in series,” the manufacturer said. “By removing the soldered ribbons, the active area of the module is improved and thermal stresses are reduced, resulting in exceptional efficiency and reliability over standard interconnections.”