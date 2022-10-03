Portugal might add 2.57 GW of new solar by end 2023

The Portuguese government has released its 2022-23 energy-saving plan, which could save the country around 188 cubic meters (mcm) of natural gas, down roughly 5% from the preceding period. The figure falls far short of the 15% target voluntarily committed to by members states of the European Union.

The document includes 16 measures, with energy-related measures accounting for about 75% of the total. Water efficiency measures account for the remaining 25% of the proposed measures and 5% of the expected savings.

The measures account for just 31% of the 15% European gas-saving target, but the Portuguese government expects to hit the target by relying on additional measures. Installation of new solar PV capacity is expected to play the largest role. According to data from the Directorate-General for Energy and Geology (DGEG), the country expects to add 1,140 MW of new solar capacity to the grid by the end of 2022, accounting for a 50 mcm of gas savings.

In the first half of this year, the country added 546 MW of solar. By the end of 2023, the country might add 2.57 GW of the new capacity, saving 90 mcm of gas.

Projects to improve building efficiency, decarbonize of the industrial sector, and deploy renewable energy are also expected to play a role. In total, the measures are expected to reduce gas consumption by 17% by the end of 2023.