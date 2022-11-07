Talesun, ARTsolar open 325 MW module factory in South Africa

China's Talesun and South African panel manufacturer ARTsolar have opened a PV module factory at an unspecified location in South Africa. The new facility will assemble high-efficiency large-format PV modules, according to the two companies.
They were prompted to open the facility due to incentives from the South African government's 2 GW electricity procurement program (RMIPP).
“We have been awaiting such commitment for the past 12 years and always held the belief that this sector will receive the impetus and support of government,” said Eshu Seevnarayan, the chairman of ARTsolar. “With such continued support we anticipate implementing a second 500MW capacity line in the near future.”
Talesun said it expects the plant to serve as a “catalyst and model for the quality-focused development of” the South African PV industry.
ARTsolar currently operates a 300 MW module assembly facility in Durban, in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal. It manufactures mono- and polycrystalline modules with power ranges of 100 W to 440 W. The manufacturing facility features production equipment originally designed for Bosch in Germany.
